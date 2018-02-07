APC wades into Rivers State chapter crisis

Related News

The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday said the party’s Rivers State executive led by John Ochalla is the only one recognised by it.

The party in a statement signed by Bolaji Abdullahi, its National Publicity Secretary, said that there was need for the clarification ”to avoid doubts.”

Some party members, recently, allegedly broke in, vandalised, and occupied the state secretariat of the APC, alleging there was a change in leadership of the state executive committee

The chapter of the party has been in a crisis due to a clash between a former governor and current minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Magnus Abe, an APC senator representing Rivers South-east.

Mr. Abe, however, recently said there was no crisis in the chapter but ”only a misunderstanding.”

“The State executive of our Chapter in Cross Rivers State led by Sir John Ochalla is the duly recognized Executive of the State. That we condemn in totality the activities of Friday 2nd – 6thFebruary 2018, in which some party members allegedly broke in, vandalized, occupied the State Secretariat and allegedly claim that there is a change in leadership of the State Executive Committee.

“All perpetrators of this illegality and acts of gross indiscipline causing undue disaffection amongst party faithful shall be investigated and prosecuted in line with the constitution of our great party. It is imperative to state that our great party has laid down procedures of resolving any internal dispute.

”We appeal to all our teeming members to be calm, law-abiding and loyal to the Sir John Ochalla-led State Executive Committee as the party is poised to resolving all contending issues in Cross Rivers State Chapter,” Mr. Abdullahi said.