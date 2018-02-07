Wike assents to 2018 Rivers Appropriation bill

Related News

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Wednesday signed into law the N510 billion the state’s 2018 Appropriation Bill.

Mr. Wike said during the signing ceremony in Port Harcourt, that effective implementation of the budget would engender greater development of the state.

‘’I commend the state legislators for expediting the process that led to the passage of the 2018 budget.

“The passage of this budget means that we will expedite action on several areas of development; at present, we have already started work.”

He urged the legislators to work with relevant agencies to implement their respective constituency projects.

The governor explained that funds for the implementation of the 2017 constituency projects had been released while that of 2018 would be released after proper rendering of account for that of last year.

Mr. Wike also signed into law the Keenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Law No. 3 of 2018, Rivers State Waterways Law No. 4 of 2018 and Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018.

The Speaker of the Rivers Assembly, Ikuinyi Ibani, assured the governor that the lawmakers were committed to the development of the state.

Mr. Ibani described Mr. Wike as a just leader committed to selfless service for the good people of the state.

The Majority Leader of the State Assembly, Martin Amaehwule, while presenting the bills for the governor’s assent, said that they had passed through rigorous legislative processes.

Also, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Sam Ogeh, said that the public hearings and budget defence sessions gave the people the opportunity to participate in the budgetary processes.

(NAN)