NSCDC apprehends 24 crime suspects in Edo

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Edo says it has arrested no fewer than 24 crime suspects in the state, in the past two weeks.

Makinde Ayinla, State Commandant of the Corps, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin.

He said that in view of the recent upsurge of crimes and criminality within the state, the command had intensified its efforts and strategies which had yielded positive results with the arrests.

He said that out of the figure, nine were suspected herdsmen, arrested by an officer of the command, in collaboration with the local vigilance group, in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the suspects were arrested while in possession of three single barrel guns and other dangerous weapons at Oloma and Okpe villages in the locality.

The commandant, however, said that the suspects had been handed over to the relevant authorities.

He said that two suspects were also arrested while in possession of suspected illegally-refined product (DPK), being conveyed to an unknown destination in 50 25-litre containers.

He noted that two suspects were arrested in connection with alleged robbery; five for suspected cultism; and six for the vandalism of public power supply cables.

Mr. Ayinla said investigation was ongoing and when completed, the suspects would either be handed to the relevant authorities or be prosecuted.

(NAN)