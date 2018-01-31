NDDC ‘clears $2 million scholarship backlog’

Related News

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has cleared the over $2 million backlogs of foreign scholarship that accrued from 2012-2017, an official has said.

The chairman of the Governing Board of NDDC, Victor Ndoma-Egba, who disclosed this in a statement signed by his communication aide, Clara Braide, described the development as a “deep relief and satisfaction”.

The official said the current NDDC board and management at inception of their tenure in November 2017, inherited backlogs of unpaid foreign scholarships amounting to over $2 million.

This left hundreds of Niger Delta students stranded abroad as a result of non-payment of their upkeep and tuition fees.

This situation has been very thorny, generating negative and disturbing reactions for the commission.

The last board meeting for the year 2017, held in Abuja on December 7, the Chairman disclosed to journalists adding that there was ”approval and deep commitment of the Board to clear all backlogs and all issues surrounding the highly contentious foreign scholarship program.”

But Mr. Ndoma-Egba said that, “True to this promise, NDDC has indeed cleared all backlogs on the foreign scholarship owed to beneficiaries from 2012-2017. Over $2 million USD was disbursed in December to beneficiaries of this program. We believe this action will ameliorate all issues surrounding the scholarship scheme.”

Mr. Ndoma-Egba said the commission will now develop more coordinated ways of granting and disbursing scholarships.

“It is a huge relief that the issues surrounding our foreign scholarship backlogs have finally been sorted out. Going forward, we can now begin to focus on new entries and deploy more coordinated, seamless and sustainable ways of granting and disbursing our scholarships to avoid a repeat of past shortcomings.

“In attestation to this facts, messages are pouring in from beneficiaries through our social media platforms expressing great relief and appreciation to NDDC for this intervention”, the statement reads in parts.