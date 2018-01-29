Bayelsa Govt. secures 100 patrol vehicles, 16 gunboats

Related News

The Bayelsa State Government said on Monday that it had secured no fewer than 100 patrol vehicles and 16 gunboats from 2012 to date to ensure maximum security in the state.

Boma Sparo-Jack, Special Adviser to Governor Seriake Dickson on Security Matter, said this at the ongoing Inter-Ministerial and Agencies’ briefing in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Speaking on score card of the governor, Mr. Sparo-Jack said that the government had done well in the security of lives and property in the state.

He noted that since the governor assumed office, over 500 persons had been recruited and trained for that development of the State Special Task Force, known as “Operation Doo-Akpo”.

He explained that the reason for the recruitment was to support statutory security agencies in the fight against crimes.

“The gunboats are to ensure that the waterways are secure and safe; when the state established the task force, over 500 persons were trained.”

He said that since the establishment of the state Task Force in 2012, 39,650 distressed calls had been received and 22,315 incidents recorded as well as 1,095 text messages and 105 appreciations.

Furthermore, he said that 8,560 had been made, 3,708 suspects were at large and 130 missing persons found.

On juvenile crime, Mr. Sparo-Jack that the government had embarked on building of a correction centre in Ogbia local government area where such children would be accommodated and trained for a better society.

He said that juvenile crime was “a huge threat’’ to the society.

The briefing was part of the state government activities to mark the governor’s six years in office on February 14.

The Inter-Ministerial and Agencies’ briefing tagged, “Restoration Government at Six: Our Score Card in Focus”, started on January 22 and would end on February 9.

(NAN)