Bayelsa residents groan over poor epileptic power supply

In spite of claims of huge investments to improve power supply in all local government areas of Bayelsa State, residents have decried the poor power supply in the state.

The State Commissioner for Power, Ogbolo Jim, at the on-going Inter-Ministerial and Agency briefing in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Thursday, said the state government had invested over N2 billion to improve power supply.

The briefing, which was organised by the state Ministry of Information, was to enlighten the public on the achievements of Governor Seriake Dickson in the past six years.

Speaking on the governor’s score card on energy, Mr. Jim explained that the government had carried out a lot of projects in effort to boost electricity supply.

The commissioner said government had so far carried out the construction and rehabilitation of 48 electrical projects within the six years in office.

He said that another 25 projects, awarded by the administration, were ongoing and were aimed at improving power supply.

“The state government has connected almost all the local governments to the national grid including Kolokuma/Opukuma, Ogbia, Yenagoa, among others,” Mr. Jim said.

The residents and participants, who reacted during the briefing, expressed worry over what they described as the epileptic power supply being experienced in the state.

They said that for some weeks now, Yenagoa and other parts of the state had not had electricity supply.

Agrey Wilson, the State Chairman of Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), urged the state government to step up plans to ensure development in the power sector.

Wilson decried the way the residents were suffering due to poor electricity supply and appealed for urgent attention to boost the state economy.

George Edimedi, another participant, urged government to ensure the security of the electric installations to curtail hoodlums’ activities.

Responding, the Managing Director of the State Electricity Company, Olice Kemenanabo, said government was not unaware of the poor power supply, saying it was caused by hoodlums.

Mr. Kemenanabo said that the state government was installing a 3KVA transformer at Agbede/Oboni sub-station and other communities.

“There is an ongoing construction of a new modern switchgear substation that will provide adequate power supply to the state and I must announce that by September, the state will be experiencing steady power supply.

“The improvement will be based on the investment of Gov. Dickson in the power sector.

“When the construction work is completed on the 24 megawatts plant, the state will be expecting about 100 megawatts of electricity.

“We are expecting a great improvement so that those that are doing business in the state can have adequate power supply,” Mr. Kemenanabo said.

(NAN)