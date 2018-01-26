Akwa Ibom Govt. seals up two hospitals

Udom Emmanuel
Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state speaking

The Akwa Ibom Commissioner for Health, Dominic Ukpong, said on Friday that two hospitals had been sealed up for malpractices.

Mr. Ukpong made this known to newsmen in Eket.

“I have shut down two hospitals for malpractices. We inspected them and found that they do not conform to hospital standards.

“We have shut them down and we are not going to re-open them again.”

Mr. Ukpong refused to give the names of the hospitals but only said that one of them was owned by someone from a neighbouring state.

He added that the ministry had sacked one medical doctor for allegedly stealing beds while some health practitioners were also sanctioned for negligence in their duties.

“I caught some health workers either sleeping on duty or careless about their patients.

“Those who were negligent in their duties, I have moved them to my office.

“They cannot practice their profession again.”

Mr. Ukpong said that the ministry conducts regular checks to identify negligent health workers.

According to him, the state government has commenced the construction of a state-owned hospital at Itu-Mbang in Uyo which will be inaugurated by May 2018.

“We are constructing a state-owned hospital at Itu-Mbang; we don’t have a state-owned hospital in Uyo, the state capital.

The commissioner said that state government also planned to build quarters for doctors and house officers.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:"Warning to Men, These 3 Foods is Slowly Killing Your Erection". Click Here to Know Them

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.