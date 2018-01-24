Nigeria is in a ‘coma’– Wike

Related News

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said Nigeria is in a coma, saying only his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP can salvage the country.

This is also as former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido declared that he has the capacity to revive the fortunes of the country which he said had declined.

They spoke seperately at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday when the Mr Lamido visited to inform Governor Wike of his intention to vie for the position of the President.

Governor Wike said that the APC is a party of strangers with no knowledge of the intricacies of development.

He said that the APC thrives in politics of mischief wherein it engages in high level intimidation, corruption and dirty political schemes to compel defection of PDP members to her fold.

“If you decamp to the APC, you are no longer corrupt. APC is a party of daylight deceit.

“I am happy that one of those who left to bring a messiah, have realised that the so-called messiah they brought is no longer the messiah Nigerians expect. PDP is the only hope for Nigeria”, Governor Wike said.

The governor noted that though the PDP made mistakes in the past, the Party is the only platform with the commitment and patriotism to take the country out of the current situation.

The governor described Lamido as a committed and consistent PDP member who is courageous and has the capacity to confront the APC.

He, however, urged all presidential aspirants to accept the verdict of the Party at the end of the primary.

Also speaking, Mr. Lamido agreed with Mr. Wike adding that he is presenting himself to take over in 2019 because the nation deserves to move forward.

He said that if given the opportunity to lead Nigeria, he has the capacity to unite Nigeria and set it on the path of growth.

He said: “I want to run because I feel I can do it. I have the pedigree. We stand to fight for democracy and the restoration of Nigeria”.

He said that his will work with other PDP leaders to transform Nigeria for the good of the people.

He said that the APC is a party of hate and deceit, hence it should be sacked in 2019.