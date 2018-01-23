Edo Govt. to remodel 200 primary health centres

Related News

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Tuesday, said the state government has concluded arrangements to remodel 200 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state.

The governor made this known after receiving report of the 23-man committee set up to remodel the centres at Government House in Benin, the state capital.

Mr. Obaseki said 25 out of the 200 PHCs which would serve as prototypes would be rebuilt before the end of April this year.

He added that the remodelling, which would be done within 24 months to improve the quality of health care at the grassroots level was also aimed at reposition Edo as model for the country in terms of Primary Health Care delivery system.

He explained that “we would be working with the state’s Ministry of Health and the PHCs Remodelling Committee to give one primary health centre per ward a face-lift within the next 24 months.

“Afterwards, we would agree on the PHC Clinics and Posts to be located in markets.”

The governor stressed the need to strengthen the local government system to enhance effective participation at the grassroots and make the councils stakeholders in the management of PHC facilities in their domains.

He commended the committee for the job done and appealed to members to standby to assist in the implementation of the recommendations.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the Committee, Obehi Okojie, a professor, said PHCs in the state were unevenly distributed and had a work force of 2,725 who do not enjoy commitment from host communities.

She said services rendered in the facilities were inadequate to meet the primary health care needs of people at the grassroots.

She added that the committee recommended quick passage of the amendment to the law establishing the State Primary Health Care Development Board (SPHCDB) to facilitate the revival of PHC in the state.

“Facilities at the centres should be upgraded to offer all services stipulated in the Ward Minimum Health Care Package per facility type with appropriate staffing, equipment and consumables made readily available.

“Vaccine storage cold stores and capacity gaps should also be addressed,’’ she said.

The committee, set up in July 2017, was to review the status of the over 450 Primary Health Care facilities in the state and suggest ways of reviving the already dilapidated centres.

(NAN)