Kidnapped ex-commissioner regains freedom

A former Commissioner for Transport in Bayelsa, Marie Ebikake, abducted on Sunday has regained freedom.

She was freed at about 3 a.m. on Friday.

The Bayelsa police spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, a deputy superintendent of police, confirmed the development in a telephone interview on Friday.

He, however, said that he did not have details on the terms on how she regained her freedom.

“I can confirm that the former Commisioner has been freed and reunited with her family but I do not have the details,” Mr. Butswat said.

Mrs. Ebikake was kidnapped at her residence in Igbogene area of Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The ex-commissioner, who hails from Brass Local Government Area, was also a former local government chairman in the area.

On the day she was kidnapped, a soldier was also abducted in a separate incident.

The whereabouts of the soldier remains unknown.

The soldier was abducted by suspected sea pirates between the waterway of Foropa and Azuzuama area of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The soldier, identified simply as Rotimi, was on board a passenger boat on to Yenagoa while the boat driver was shot on the shoulder.