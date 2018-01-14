Wike sacks three local government chairmen in Rivers

Governor Nyesom wike
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state. [Photo credit: Nairaland]

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the sacking of the caretaker chairpersons of three local government areas in the state for allegedly collecting illegal revenues from companies.

The three affected local government areas, according to a statement issued on Saturday by the governor’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, are Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, and Ikwerre Local Government Area.

“The sack of the chairmen is with immediate effect,” Mr. Nwakaudu said in the statement.

The state government is yet to conduct local elections. The 23 local government councils in the state are manned by administrators appointed by the governor.

  • Damian

    See the same governors that are clamoring for more devolution of powers to the state cannot take their hands out of local government affairs…they want to become the same monster they are labeling the FG with….

    • Bassey Frank

      They were punished for collecting “illegal revenue” from companies. You need to see what businesses suffer here. Don’t just comment because you want to spew grammar. I can’t see any monster here.

  • Bassey Frank

    That serves them right. They contribute to the problem of multiple taxation suffered by business owners in the state.