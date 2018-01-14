Wike sacks three local government chairmen in Rivers

Related News

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the sacking of the caretaker chairpersons of three local government areas in the state for allegedly collecting illegal revenues from companies.

The three affected local government areas, according to a statement issued on Saturday by the governor’s media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, are Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, and Ikwerre Local Government Area.

“The sack of the chairmen is with immediate effect,” Mr. Nwakaudu said in the statement.

The state government is yet to conduct local elections. The 23 local government councils in the state are manned by administrators appointed by the governor.