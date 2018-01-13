Bayelsa ruler’s wife, principal released after 25 days in captivity

Related News

The wife of the paramount ruler of Ayakoro community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa and a school principal, Egbele Jack, have regained freedom, 25 days after their abduction.

Majesty Inegbagha, a member of the monarch’s family who confirmed the development on Saturday, said the duo were set free on Thursday.

The two were abducted by gunmen at Ayakoro on December 16, 2017 and taken to unknown destination.

Mr. Inegbagha said that an undisclosed amount of ransom was paid to secure their release, adding that the kidnappers had earlier demanded N100 million and reduced same to N30 million and N5 million respectively as the families of the victims kept negotiating for downward review of the sum.

Mr. Inegbagha, younger brother to the monarch, said the release has thrown Ayakoro into jubilation.

Commenting on his wife’s release, the elated ruler, expressed appreciation to God and, ”the people who contributed in prayers, cash and kind to facilitate the freedom of the two victims.”

He also appealed to the kidnappers and those who linked them to the community to repent from their nefarious acts.

Narrating their experience, both former captives expressed happiness and thanked God for their release.

According to them the kidnappers gave them, ”nice treatment” particularly the wife of the ruler, ”who was accorded the status of the wife of a king and given royal attention in captivity.”

The Police Commissioner in the state, Asuquo Amba, had in a response to a question on the incident during an interactive session with journalists on December 18, 2017 said that the incident was being investigated.

Mr. Amba said that following the recent upsurge in violent crimes in Bayelsa, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had sent a special squad to complement the efforts of the police command in combating crime.