Edo Gov. settles medical bill of man amputated allegedly by herdsmen

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday released N500,000 to settle the medical bill of Jerome Obayemi, who was amputated during an attack allegedly by herdsmen on January 4.

Mr. Obayemi lost one of his hands in the attack, which occurred in Ojah community in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, released the money through his Chief of Staff, Taiwo Akerele, at Government House, Benin City.

He said it is to offset the victim’s medical bills and provide him with relief materials.

The governor also announced that the government was putting measures in place to forestall clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

Phillip Eguarogie, representing the Okogie of Ojah clan and the traditional head of Okurogho, Daniel Lawani, told journalists after receipt of the funds that there had been a series of attacks in the community.

According to Mr. Eguarogie, “on January 4, there was a Fulani herdsmen attack in Ojah community. A young man was going to the farm and saw a group of herdsmen coming towards him.

“He greeted them and they requested for food items and money from him. He told them in Hausa language that he was going to the farm and did not have food or money on him.

“Immediately he left them, he felt an impulse to look back. He saw that they had brought out a cutlass to behead him.

“But he used his right hand to shield himself as a form of defence and screamed. That caused him that hand. He was rushed to Poly Clinic in Ososo by farmers who heard his call for help.”

Mr. Eguarogie said the fund would go a long way to assuage the financial burden of the victim.

“The case has been reported to the Police. On Thursday, the community youths protested against the attack.

“Mr. Governor has given N500,000 to the affected person for his medical bill and to get other relief materials.”