Delta to rehabilitate 78 returnees from Libya

The Delta Government said on Tuesday that it was committed to rehabilitating the 78 returnees from Libya who are from the state.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties, Ernest Ogwezzy, said this during an interview with newsmen in Asaba.

Mr. Ogwezzy said that the returnees arrived the state on Saturday and the state government had been taken care of them since then.

He said that the returnees had learnt from their experiences and urged them to put those experiences behind them and looked forward to a new lease of life.

He said that details of the returnees had been collected and that the government would enroll them in its various skills’ acquisition programmes.

One of the returnees, Child Odiase, said that he went to Libya in search of greener pasture with the intention to cross to Europe but was arrested in the process.

Mr. Odiase said that many Nigerians had died in the process, while many others were in prison.

He said that whenever the Nigerian Ambassador to Libya came round to see them, the Libyans would lock them up so that the envoy would not see them.

He said that if you were brought before the Ambassador and you talked that others were being locked up, your punishment would increase after he must have left.

He thanked the government for coming to their rescue and prayed that others still in various detentions in Libya would return to Nigeria safely.

Another returnee, Chico Frankson said that he was taken to several prisons before he was brought back home.

He said that they were usually served with foods drugged and were being subjected to manual labour by the Libyans.

(NAN)