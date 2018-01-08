Amaechi accuses Wike of deceit over Rivers’ New Year killing

Related News

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has accused the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of being deceitful about the killing of over a dozen people in the state on New Year day.

The alleged mastermind of the killing, Johnson Igwedibia, popularly known as Don Waney, was later killed on Saturday in Enugu State by a combined team of soldiers and personnel of the State Security Service, SSS.

Mr. Amaechi in a special message to the Rivers people said Governor Wike attempted to “justify and casually explain away the cold-blooded murder of innocent Rivers people” instead of rising to the challenge.

Mr. Amaechi’s message was aired on Monday on some radio stations in the state. A copy of it was sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The governor’s attempt to justify and compare the Omoku murders or any other killings in Rivers State to whatever is happening in any other part of the country is a deceitful, poisonous narrative that we must never allow to flourish,” the minister said in the message.

“The governor’s repugnant attempt at finger-pointing, blaming oil companies, opposition politicians and everyone else apart from himself, is a clear indication that he has abdicated his primary constitutional responsibility to safeguard lives and property.”

Mr. Amaechi, who is a former governor of the state and a critic of his successor, insisted that Mr. Wike’s administration lacked the political will to tackle cult-related violence and killings.

“Let no one deceive you with a twisted narrative on the origins, causes, and solutions to the bloodbath in Rivers State. Most of you can attest to how I battled and tackled insecurity when I served as your governor.

“I led the fight against the cultists, gangs, thugs, and criminals masquerading as militants; they were driven out from hiding, many fled the State. I was able to do that because I was never in bed with the criminals; I never appointed any into political office or crowned any king.

“The administration I led was able to return the State to serenity from the horrible state of insecurity and violence we met when we took over. Rivers people enjoyed peace until the months leading up to the 2015 general elections when these ‘new’ men of power in the state introduced unprecedented violence and killings in the State,” Mr. Amaechi said.

The state government has repeatedly accused Mr. Amaechi and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state of playing politics with the insecurity and the tragedy that has befallen the state.

“The governor of a state cannot stop security agencies from carrying out their constitutional responsibilities. And it is also defeatist for anybody to imagine that a state governor would be spending hard-earned resources to support the security agencies to fight crimes in the state to turn around and also be encouraging the same thing,” the Commissioner for Information in the state, Emma Okah earlier told PREMIUM TIMES.