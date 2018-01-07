Suspected mastermind of New Year tragedy in Rivers killed

Related News

The alleged mastermind of the New Year day killing in Rivers State has been killed.

Prince Igwedibia, popularly known as Don Wani, was shot dead on Saturday evening. He was killed in a joint operation by the State Security Service and the army, a source told the News Agency of Nigeria.

Neither the army nor the SSS have, however, released an official statement on the incident.

Mr. Wani’s corpse was taken to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt on Sunday morning.

The Rivers Director of SSS, Tosin Ajayi, declined comment on the information when contacted by a NAN correspondent.

The January 1, 2018 killing of 23 people returning from church in Omoku, Rivers State, shocked Nigerians with President Muhammadu Buhari ordering that those involved be identified and appropriately dealt with.