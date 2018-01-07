Suspected mastermind of New Year tragedy in Rivers killed

Rivers state on map

The alleged mastermind of the New Year day killing in Rivers State has been killed.

Prince Igwedibia, popularly known as Don Wani, was shot dead on Saturday evening. He was killed in a joint operation by the State Security Service and the army, a source told the News Agency of Nigeria.

Neither the army nor the SSS have, however, released an official statement on the incident.

Mr. Wani’s corpse was taken to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt on Sunday morning.

The Rivers Director of SSS, Tosin Ajayi, declined comment on the information when contacted by a NAN correspondent.

The January 1, 2018 killing of 23 people returning from church in Omoku, Rivers State, shocked Nigerians with President Muhammadu Buhari ordering that those involved be identified and appropriately dealt with.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:ADVERTISE HERE! CALL 07088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Bassey Frank

    Gov. Nyesom Wike and Mr Rotimi Amaechi must go and identify the corpse. Amaechi in particular who is accusing Wike of complicity in the killings, yet kills mum over Buhari’s lukewarm attitude towards the mass killing of innocent Nigerians by his brothers – Fulani herdsmen.