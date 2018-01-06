Delta polls: Okowa expresses satisfaction despite razing of commission’s office

Related News

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed satisfaction with Saturday’s local elections in Delta despite the razing of an office of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC, in Ughelli.

The commission’s office, according to a report published on SaharaReporters, was attacked by persons suspected to be loyalists of a senator in the state, following the alleged hijack of voting materials and the attempt to rig the election by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES could not verify these allegations.

The police spokesperson in the state, Andrew Aniamaka, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, said the people responsible for the destruction were known and that the police would bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, Mr. Okowa, said the conduct of the election was largely successful.

A government house statement quoted Mr. Okowa as saying that he was satisfied with the electoral process.

He was said to have made the remark after casting his vote at Ward 3, Owa-Alero, Ika North-East Local Government Area.

“DSIEC has given assurance that the election will be credible, free and fair,” Governor Okowa said.

“So far, you can see that people have come out to cast their votes,” the governor said, adding that the DSIEC’s procedure of getting the voters to cast his vote immediately each person was accredited helped to reduce the crowd at the polling booths.

The governor also spoke on the attack on the DSIEC’s office in Ughelli.

“It is unfortunate that some persons were not ready for the elections and they resorted to violence.

Photos of the destruction as shared on the social media

“I personally led the campaign of the PDP round the 25 local government areas of the state, even to areas I did not visit when I was campaigning for the governorship position and after that, the campaign from ward to ward, house to house continued while other political parties were not involved in any campaign,” he said.

The governor said, from the information made available to him, the state was calm and that voting went on peacefully.