Akwa Ibom governor sacks commissioner

Hon-Udo-Ekpenyong
Udo Ekpenyong (Photo Credit: Ibom Reporters)

The Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has sacked the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Udo Ekpenyong.

The Commissioner for Information, Charles Udoh, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr. Ekpenyong was sacked on Friday afternoon.

The government did not give reasons for Mr. Ekpenyong’s removal.

But sources close to the Government House, Uyo, said that the government’s action has to do with an alleged friction between the governor and his predecessor, Godswill Akpabio.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the information at press time.

Mr. Akpabio, who is the Senate Minority Leader, a few days ago accused Governor Emmanuel of neglecting his district – Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District – since he took over from him.

Mr. Akpabio’s remark is said to have unsettled Mr. Emmanuel and his loyalists because of its implications for the governor’s aspiration to seek for re-election.

