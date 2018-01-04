APC local leader quits party, describes it as “colossal failure”

Related News

A local chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, has resigned from the party, describing it as a “colossal failure” in the state.

Musa Elekwa, the Chairman of the APC in Etche Local Government Area of the state, sent his resignation letter on Wednesday to the state Chairman of the party, Davis Ikanya.

Mr. Elekwa said in the letter, “The APC has been in power for about three years. I have not seen any positive change, rather things are getting worse for the country and the members of the APC.

“I have been a victim of total neglect by the party and its leadership.

“Considering the colossal failure of the APC to keep to its promises and the persistent battle with my conscience for betraying the people of Rivers State, I am compelled to make this decision and set my conscience free.

“I am aware that elections are by the corner and another round of deceit by the APC will soon commence. I cannot again mislead the people of Etche and indeed the people of Rivers,” he said.

Mr. Elekwa, in the letter, said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state was performing well, and that he was returning to the party as “a prodigal son”.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted Mr. Elekwa on phone, he explained that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, abandoned him when he was at the hospital for a spinal cord operation.

He also said that the minister, who is the political leader of the APC in the state, refused to assist him with money to pay tuition for his son who was in the university in the U.K.

“I am 69 years old, I am no more a kid,” Mr. Elekwa said. “Amaechi believes that as far the president (Buhari) is his father, human beings are nothing to him.”

The state chairman of the APC, Mr. Ikanya, said the party was yet to receive Mr. Elekwa’s resignation letter.

Mr. Ikanya said other officials of the party in Etche had passed a vote of no confidence on Mr. Elekwa in December, and that his leaving the party must have been to save face.

He said Mr. Amaechi did much to help the former chairman.