New Akwa Ibom police commissioner assumes duty

Akwa Ibom State has a new Commissioner of Police. He is Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi.

Mr. Ogunjemilusi, who is the 23rd commissioner of police in the state, assumed duty on Monday.

“It is my vision to make Akwa Ibom the safest state in the country,” Mr. Ogunjemilusi told journalists at the police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, adding that criminals would have it tough from him.

“I have reviewed the security architecture of the state and had brainstorming sessions with my principal officers to reposition the Command for effective service delivery.

“The Command, under my watch will be guided by three core principles of integrity, professionalism, and quality service delivery. This is in line with the vision of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris. This is also in tandem with the vision of the state government to make the state great,” the police chief said.

He promised to reorganise the police Anti-Cultism, Anti-Kidnapping, and the Anti-Robbery units, as well as the State Intelligence Bureau, and the Quick Response Squad in the state.

“Community policing and respect for human rights will be our driving policing philosophies,” the commissioner said while appealing for support from the people, the state government, and other security agencies.

Mr. Ogunjemilusi had served previously as the commissioner of police in Kogi State, the commissioner of police in charge of welfare at the force headquarters, Abuja, and commissioner of police in charge of INTERPOL in the country.

He holds a Master’s degree in Public Order Studies from the University of Leicester, U.K, and a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, Nigeria.