Despite producing most oil, Akwa Ibom has no NNPC, DPR offices – Governor Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has accused the federal government of neglecting the state.

Mr. Emmanuel said the state, despite being the largest producer of oil in the country, has not seen many development projects from the federal government for years.

The governor was speaking on Tuesday during a prayer meeting organised by the state government in Uyo to usher in the New Year.

“We are the largest producer of oil in this country,” Governor Emmanuel said. “I want to challenge the minister of petroleum resources, let them show us a kiosk that is NNPC office in Akwa Ibom, let them show us a kiosk that is the DPR office in Akwa Ibom.

“Let them show us even one reservoir that they say is a petroleum depot in Akwa Ibom,” he said to the cheering of the crowd which included pastors, traditional rulers, politicians and a former governor of the state, Godswill Akpabio, who is the Senate Minority Leader.

The governor said the state government was building a deep seaport in the state which, when completed, will benefit not only Nigeria but other countries as well in the Gulf of Guinea.

He said it was unfortunate that the federal government was not giving the state the needed support for the project.

“We don’t have a choice; as a people that is why we launch our ‘dakkada’ campaign – we say we must rise up to the faith of our greatness as a people.

“We can’t wait for the federal government, we must take our destiny in our hands. We must work for our people. We must serve our people,” Mr. Emmanuel said.

The governor said the federal government could at least reward the Akwa Ibom people for being peaceful.

“Those who are peace-loving also deserve to be rewarded.

“Let the federal government this year look at the infrastructure in Akwa Ibom. We need a road from Calabar to Ikot Ekpene, to Aba and up to Lagos. We need a railway line because the loan that we collected from China to develop railway lines in Nigeria, the repayment of that loan will also come from resources out of Akwa Ibom. So, we also need a rail line that will run throughout coastline.

The governor said despite the lack of federal support, Akwa Ibom, through the effort of the state government, was enjoying a constant supply of electric power.

“Akwa Ibom is God’s own project,” he said. “God is our help in ages past.”