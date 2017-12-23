I will only run  in 2019 if …. — Governor Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (m) , PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus (r) and Eze Oha Apara, Eze C. A. Worlu-Wodo during the Civic Reception organised  in his honour  by the Apara Kingdom on Saturday  in Port Harcourt
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will accept the numerous endorsements for reelection by different ethnic nationalities when he receives  their firm assurances that they will defend their votes in 2019.

The governor said that the way the APC federal government has failed in all areas, it might set out to write results in 2019, hence the need for the people  to defend  their votes.

Speaking during the Civic Reception organised  in his honour  by the Apara Kingdom on Saturday  in Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said: “I will declare when you assure me you are ready to protect our votes.

“The way Nigeria is going today, the APC Federal Government is only prepared to write results,” Simeon Nwakaudu, Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES. “But this time, the results will write them.”

He said that the APC has failed Nigerians, stating that the current fuel scarcity  is a sad confirmation  of the suffering that the citizens  face under their leadership. 

“Even if there is fuel, there is no money to buy fuel. Today, the exchange rate of the dollar to naira  has degenerated  and prices of foodstuffs have gone  beyond the reach of Nigerians. They deceived Nigerians with all kinds of lies, but today they are compounding  the problems of the people, ” he said. 

He assured the people of Apara Kingdom that he would not let them down, saying he would continue to churn out developmental projects. 

He said: “I will continue  to remain focused. Some people did not expect us to perform very excellently, but we have been able to put them to shame. ”

Governor Wike said he was developing Rivers State because he wants to walk the streets after leaving office without being guarded by soldiers like those who failed the people.

In his remarks, the monarch of Apara Kingdom, Eze C. A. Worlu-Wodo, announced that the people of Apara Kingdom have endorsed Governor Wike for a second term. 

He urged him to present himself  for a second term. 

He said Governor Wike has transformed Rivers State with good governance.  He said the state has become outstanding. 

Former Rivers State Attorney General, Frank Ohwor said Governor Wike had demonstrated good character and ability in leadership, noting that his achievements in the state are evident. 

He said all Rivers people can see the difference  between this  administration and the immediate past APC government that failed them. He said Governor Wike deserves recognition by  his people. 

