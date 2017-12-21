Auchi Poly sacks former deputy rector, suspends others

Related News

The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, in Edo State, has dismissed a former Deputy Rector, Femi Balogun, with several other senior members of staff undergoing various management sanctions, reports the News Agency of Nigeria.

A NAN investigation showed that Mr. Balogun’s dismissal followed council’s review of several allegations of gross misconduct against him, for which he was subsequently found culpable.

NAN observed that Mr. Balogun’s residence at the senior staff quarters is devoid of any human activity as he may have vacated the premises, in compliance with council’s directive for him to handover, with immediate effect, all polytechnic property in his possession to the institution’s management.

NAN further learnt that a former registrar of the institution, Margaret Ashepelokhai, is also undergoing a three-month suspension for gross misconduct, while a former Dean of Applied Sciences, Abdulkareem Adamu Obomekhe’s job is also being threatened.

Mr. Obomekhe is currently serving a three-month suspension and may face outright dismissal, subject to the governing council’s ratification.

He has also since handed over to Mr. Kadiri as Dean of Applied Sciences, as directed by management.

Further investigations by NAN reveal that no fewer than 10 academic staff are being tried by the institution’s senior staff disciplinary committee (SSDC) for various administrative infractions ranging from blocking to sexual harassment.

A management staff who spoke with NAN on condition of anonymity, confirmed the story, saying “it is true that the former registrar is now undergoing a three-month suspension after she was previously sent on a compulsory three-month leave.

“For Obomekhe, several administrative panels found him culpable of the allegations against him.

“He was found to have absconded from his duty post at the Kaduna Polytechnic, where he was being tried for a sexual harassment-related case and got employed here in 1999.

“He was found to have simultaneously received three months’ salary from his former school and also here at the Auchi polytechnic, sometime in 1999.

“He is presently on suspension, while management awaits council’s ratification of further recommendations,” the staff told NAN.

Contacted, the school’s Public Relations Officer, Mustapher Oshiobugie, who confirmed the development to NAN, said “yes, I am aware that the governing council of the institution has sanctioned some members of staff for alleged misconduct.”

The Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Justin Momodu, while also confirming the sanction, said that the union was on the same page with management in its desire to rid the institution of undesirable elements.

“We are on the same page with management on its anti-corruption and cleansing agenda. The union would not condone any form of indiscipline among its members.

“But we will also pursue and defend with our collective might, any perceived case of intimidation by management on any member.

“The cases of the dismissed former ASUP chairman and union members are good examples.

The union did not relent until they were recently recalled and their entitlements paid to them.

“On this, the union is with management on its cleansing exercise. We are also watching carefully to ensure that due processes is followed,” he told NAN on telephone.

(NAN)