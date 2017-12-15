Presidential aide fetes First Class UNIUYO law graduates

Related News

Two First Class graduates from the Nigerian Law School were on Wednesday honoured in Abuja for their exceptional academic performances.

The two graduates, Kuseme Iseh and Inyene John, both from the University of Uyo, were in the Class of 2017 who received the First Class degrees both in their final year examinations in the university and after the August 2017 final Nigerian Law School bar exams.

The duo were among a total of 4,294 law graduates from different universities in and outside Nigeria who were declared qualified by the Council of Legal Education to participate in the Call-to-Bar ceremony in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Ita Enang, who hosted them in Abuja after the formalities, said he was proud of them for their excellent academic performance.

“When one realises that this is the first time First Class law graduates will be emerging from the Law Department of the University of Uyo, you would appreciate why I and my family are proud to honour you for this unprecedented academic achievement,” Mr. Enang, a former senator, told the attendees of the reception in honour of the graduates.

“At a time the country is talking about falling standard of education in our higher institutions of learning, you have not only done your parents proud, by justifying their investments and sacrifices for you, but you have done Akwa Ibom State and UNIUYO the rare honour of flying their flags so high.

“You have set a standard worthy of emulation. While I congratulate you for your achievement, I urge you to ensure that you deploy at all times the knowledge you have acquired towards the promotion of equity and justice, for the common good of all in Nigeria in general and Akwa Ibom State in particular,” he said.

Mr. Enang, who hosted the new law graduates along with their parents and friends, urged them to be ready to take on the world and explore its abundant opportunities, either as legal practitioners, or law teachers committed to imparting knowledge on others.

“The world is open to you. You can afford to be a lecturer and impart knowledge to the next generation, or go into law practice. You can get to the highest of heights by emulating your Vice Chancellor, Professor Aniefiok Essien, who is the Dean Emeritus, Faculty of Law, Vice Chancellor and SAN (Senior Advocate of Nigeria),” the aide advised.

The Vice Chancellor of UNIUYO was represented at the occasion by the Dean, Faculty of Law in the university, Imo Udofa.

Mr. Udofa, a professor of Law, said the achievement of his two former students has raised the bar that would become a huge challenge to both the school and other students in their academic pursuits.

He said the school has now been challenged to work harder not only to keep the high standards set by the two graduates, but to ensure that more First Class lawyers emerge from the school in the future.

In her speech, Ms. Iseh thanked Mr. Enang for his kind gesture in recognising their achievement, saying they would strive to keep the flag flying, to justify the high confidence reposed in them.

She thanked her parents and the school authorities for all the support that helped her achieve her academic objectives.

Her colleague, Mr. John expressed delight for the privilege granted him by the University of Uyo and the Nigerian Law School, to realise his life’s ambition to become a lawyer.

He noted that although they were not the only bright students in the school, God gave them special favour by making it possible for him to emerge as one of the few with the top grade.

The University of Uyo was among 13 universities to produce First Class law graduates this year.

Other included the University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Obafemi Awolowo University, Babcock University, University of Ibadan and Osun State University.

Others are the University of Ilorin, Lagos State University, Ambrose Alli University, Afe Babalola University, Adekunle Ajasin University and Igbinedion University.