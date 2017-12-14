Police arrest 67 cultists in Akwa Ibom

Related News

The police in Akwa Ibom State say 67 people suspected to be cult members have been arrested in the state within the past one month.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, said the arrests were made at various locations across the state.

Several arms and ammunition were recovered and the suspects charged to court, Mr. Elkana, a deputy superintendent, said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“On 7/12/2017 Operatives of Akwa Ibom State Police Command arrested one Miracle Joseph Etukudoh ‘m’, aged 20 years old, of Effiat Offot village in Uyo Local Government Area, who is the gang leader of a notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in robbing people of their GSM phones, handbags, monies and other personal effects around Uyo and environ,” the police spokesperson said about the latest arrests.

“During the course of investigation, three other gang members were arrested and one locally made pistol was recovered in the house of one Uko Effiong Edem ‘m’ of Ikot Oduot village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.

“Other items recovered from the suspects include: wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, different types of GSM phones snatched from people, female handbags, electronic devices suspected to be stolen. They all confessed belonging to Redskin cult,” he said.

Akwa Ibom is currently contending with cultism and cult-related violence.

Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun, Ikot Ekpene, and Eket have been identified as worst affected local government areas in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Zubairu Muazu, has vowed to rid the state of cultism and other crimes.