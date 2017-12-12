30-year-old brothel shuts in Uyo

Related News

A 30-year-old brothel in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has closed.

The brothel, named Universal Hotel, was located along Udotung Ubo Street, in the heart of the city.

One of the sons of the hotel owner told PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday, that he and his brothers decided to close the brothel immediately their father died in 2016.

“The same day my father died, the women were evicted from their rooms,” said Samuel Edet.

Mr. Edet said before he died, their father, shared the apartments in the building to all his children.

He was a polygamist, said Mr. Edet, who has moved into his own apartment with his family.

“We are 11 boys and four girls,” he said. “The female children have also been given rooms too.”

In its booming days in the 90s, Universal Hotel was one of the city’s star attraction, lighting up Udotung Ubo Street and its environs.

Several months after it was shut, commercial sex workers could still be seen at night loitering near the hotel.

Mr. Edet said the family used to feel bad about their name being associated with the brothel, but that they were helpless.

“We didn’t for one day object to him running the brothel since we were getting our daily bread from there.

“My father really took care of us – his children. I can’t blame him for turning the place into a brothel.

“The family may eventually decide to sell the property if all the co-owners sit down to talk,” he said.