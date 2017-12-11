Bad weather disrupts flights in Uyo

Related News

Flights to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have been disrupted due to bad weather, PREMIUM TIMES have learnt.

Officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and the Akwa Ibom International Airport, Uyo, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES, on Monday, that flights to Uyo have been canceled for at least two days now because of poor visibility.

“A Dana flight managed to leave Uyo to Abuja on Saturday and couldn’t return,” said an official at the Abuja airport, who did not want his name mentioned because he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

“Right now, several passengers are stranded in both Abuja and Uyo,” he said, adding that the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, was affected too by the bad weather.

A staff of Dana Air in Uyo and some officials working at the two airports confirmed that no flight landed or took off from Uyo on Sunday.

“There seems to be an improvement in the weather around Uyo, and passengers traveling from Abuja to here are preparing to check-in,” the Dana Air staff in Uyo said, around 2 pm.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted David Igberaese, a representative of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, at the Uyo airport, he declined comment.

Ime Akpan, a representative of Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NIMET, in Uyo, told this newspaper that the city and its environs have been experiencing thick dust because of the easterly winds.

“The visibility now is very poor. It is below minimal, and it makes it difficult for airlines to fly,” he said.