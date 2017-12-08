98 Edo indigenes return from Libya

Edo state map
Edo state map

No fewer than 98 Edo indigenes arrived in Benin from Libya on Friday with the help of the International Organisations for Migration, IOM, and the state Government.

Abieyuwa Oyemwense, Secretary to the state’ Task Force against Human Trafficking who confirmed the number to journalists, said all the new arrivals were males.

Oyemwense said: “This is the eighth batch that we have so far received. We are going to keep them in the hotel for two nights after which they will be reunited with their families.

“Government has set up programmes to train them in different skills, and those who wish to return to school will be assisted to do so.

“In addition, government is also paying them monthly stipends for three months’’.

Oyemwense said they were expecting another batch on Wednesday.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.