New Akwa Ibom local govt chairmen sworn-in

The Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has inaugurated the newly elected chairmen of the local government areas in the state, four days after the state election commission declared them winners.

The opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, rejected the election which the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won all the offices and seats.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Thursday at the banquet hall inside the Government House, Uyo.

Mr. Emmanuel advised the chairmen to shun corruption and remain focused on solving the problems affecting the people.

“The office you have just been sworn into today, should not be seen as a platform for immediate gratification, or one where you would engage in conspicuous consumption to the detriment of the people who had sent you in the first place to represent them,” Mr. Emmanuel said.

“Let it remain true to its foundational principle which is predicated on the unwavering commitment to rendering service to the people. If you provide selfless service you will be celebrated and you will continue to soar but if you sacrifice the people’s trust, you name will stand condemned in both the people’s court and in the court of public opinion.

“Always have this, at the back of your mind and let these words be internalised by the councillors whom you will later administer their Oath of Office upon your return to your respective council headquarters,” the governor said.