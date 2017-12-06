Edo Assembly dissolves EDSOGPADEC board over alleged gross misconduct

Related News

The Edo House of Assembly on Monday dissolved the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Area Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) board, over alleged gross misconduct.

The dissolution was sequel to a letter signed by Governor Godwin Obaseki, which was sent to the house requesting it to dissolve the EDSOGPADEC board.

The majority Leader, Roland Asoro, member representing (APC Orhiomwon- South) constituency, who led the debate for the dissolution of the board, said the action was long overdue.

“The board members have failed in their responsibilities to the people in the oil producing communities. The board has not deemed it fit to submit the commission’s financial report to the house since they were constituted,’’ he said.

Nosayaba Okunbor, member representing (APC Orhiomwon-East) constituency, who also supported the dissolution of the board, said “the board was supposed to compensate the oil producing communities but nothing has been received since the board was constituted’’.

Chris Okaeben and Crosby Eribo, members representing (APC Oredo-West and Egor) constituencies, respectively, however, appealed to the house to handle the issue with caution, to avoid making mistakes.

The speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, however, put the matter to a voice vote and members overwhelmingly voted in support of the board’s dissolution.

The speaker, thereafter, dissolved the board and directed that all government property in their possession be returned to the most senior person in the commission, on or before 10 a.m. on Thursday.

He also directed that copies of the house resolution be sent to the governor, the Commissioner of Police and other relevant agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the just-dissolved EDSOGPADEC Board was constituted in February 2012 and was reconstituted for another four-year tenure in February 2015.

(NAN)