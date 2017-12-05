EndSARS: Wike speaks on controversial police unit

Related News

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS, is being prepared by the authorities for the rigging of the 2019 General Elections.

Mr. Wike stated that the so-called review of the operation of SARs following the outcry by Nigerians over the deadly illegal acts of the organisation, is merely aimed at diverting public focus.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Board of Editors of Sun Publishing Limited at the Government House Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Mr. Wike described SARS as a gang of criminals, leading Nigeria to disaster.

The Management of Sun Publishing Limited led by its Managing Director, Eric Osagie, visited to present the letter of nomination to the Rivers State Governor as Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year 2017.

He said: “SARS is being prepared for the rigging of elections in 2019. Time has come for people to resist these criminals in uniform because they cannot kill everyone.

“SARS has not helped in Rivers State. Rather they perpetrate criminal activities. With the sustained activities of SARS, Nigeria is heading for disaster “.

He pointed out that when Rivers State Government alerted the nation on the alleged criminal activities of SARS across the state, the authorities disregarded the evidence presented.

Mr. Wike added that the same thing happened when the Inspector General of Police deliberately withdrew his security details to give the APC an advantage.

He said: “When the Inspector General of Police took his impunity to Anambra State and withdrew the security details of the Anambra State Governor, the Senate quickly intervened because they knew that the acts of lawlessness of the Inspector General of Police was getting close”.

Commenting on the award by the Sun Newspaper, Mr. Wike said it will spur him to continue the execution of projects across the state.

He said that as long as the award is based on the tangible of projects delivery, Rivers State will continue to emerge victorious.

Earlier, Managing Director of Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Osagie said for the first time in 15 years, Mr. Wike has emerged as the first person to win the Sun Newspaper Governor of the Year back to back.

He said that Mr. Wike was voted by the Sun Board of Editors “for his incessant ground breaking infrastructural projects across Rivers State.”

Mr. Osagie said Mr. Wike will receive the award on February 24, 2018 in Lagos. The Sun Publishing Limited lauded the governor for his developmental strides across the three senatorial districts of the state.