Police arrest three suspects over killing of prominent cattle dealer

The Bayelsa Police Command on Monday said it has arrested three suspects linked to Saturday’s assassination of a prominent cattle dealer, Jibril Abdulkarim, and three of his employees.

Asuquo Amba, Bayelsa Police Commissioner, said in a telephone interview on Monday that the suspects were being profiled while their telephone communication was also being scrutinised.

“We have so far taken three suspects into custody and we are profiling them and their communication. We are looking at their phone communications. From facts before us, it is an assassination done at close range and the people (suspects) must have been known to them.

“We are equally looking at the leadership issues and election of the Fulanis. I am hopeful that with the clues we have, we shall be able to have a breakthrough,” Mr. Amba said.

The cattle dealer and three of his aides were shot dead at his private abattoir in Yenagoa on December 2.

Mr. Abdulkarim was a member of the Bayelsa Committee for the Management and Control of Ranches, and Chairman, Cattle Breeders Association, CBA, in the state.

The Bayelsa government had on Sunday urged the security agencies to fish out the culprits.