Akwa Ibom Council Polls: PDP wins in all 31 local governments

FILE PHOTO: Voters casting their vote (3)
FILE PHOTO: Voters casting their vote

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won the local elections in all the 31 local government areas in Akwa Ibom State.

The election was conducted on Saturday.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, AKISIEC, the party also won all the 329 councillorship seats in the state.

The statement was signed by the chairman of the election commission, Aniedi Ikoiwak.

“This statement confirms the announcement/declarations made by the authorised Returning Officers in various Wards and Local Government Areas,” the statement said.

The commission said 12 political parties contested the elections. It didn’t, however, give a breakdown of the votes scored by the parties and their candidates.

“Details of scores submitted by our Field Officers will be made available by the Field Operations/Logistics Department of the Commission,” the statement said.

The commission asked the winners to collect their certificates of return at its headquarters in Uyo on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the main opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, earlier rejected the election which it said was tainted by allegations of widespread violence and ballot-snatching.

“The party wishes to inform the security agencies, government of Akwa Ibom State, the federal government of Nigeria, and the general public that we reject in entirety any concocted result that AKISIEC may wish to announce to the general public as the final result of the purported local government election,” the APC said in a statement issued on Saturday, after the election.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, AKISIEC, the party also won all the 329 councillorship seats in the state.

    The statement was signed by the chairman of the election commission, Aniedi Ikoiwak.

    The commission said 12 political parties contested the elections. It didn’t, however, give a breakdown of the votes scored by the parties and their candidates.

    This signifies end of discussion. The national assembly and the executive arm of government needs to bring to a stop this so-call-elections by state independent electoral commission. If elections were actually won, why not release the authentic result for all to see.