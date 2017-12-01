Cleo, a popular radio presenter in Akwa Ibom, is dead

Cleo Tao

Cleo Tao, a popular radio presenter in Akwa Ibom State, is dead.

Until her death, she was the Head of Programmes at a private radio station, Planet 101.1FM. She died on Friday at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, UUTH, Uyo.

Tony Afia, the CEO of Planet FM, who confirmed the sad news to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday evening, said, “She just got sick last week and was taken to the emergency intensive care unit at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital. She died today.”

It is suspected that Ms. Tao may have died of a respiratory ailment, owing to her Facebook post about two days ago.

“Sorry guys, I had a respiratory challenge, I’m responding to treatment. I’ll be out soon. Thnx for your kind prayers,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

People who were close to Ms. Tao said she was energetic, lively and very passionate about her job.

