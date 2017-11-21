Nigerian Army unearths 10 human skulls, weapons in cultists den in Rivers

Related News

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in the early hours of Monday uncovered 10 human skulls when they stormed a notorious cultists-cum kidnappers’ hideout in Omoku, Rivers State.

Aminu Iliyasu, a colonel, the division’s deputy director of Army Public Relations, made the disclosure in a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

He said the group led by Igwedibia Johnson, aka “Don Waney” who also specialises in illegal oil bunkering, has been terrorising Omoku community in particular and residents of Bayelsa.

“In the early hours of Monday, November, 20, 2017, as part of their continued efforts to rid the Niger Delta of criminals and acts of criminality, troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army, based on a tip-off by some patriotic citizens, raided the camp and shrines of a notorious militant, cultist, kidnapper and ardent illegal oil bunkerer.

“After about an hour of gun fight, the gallant troops overpowered the criminal elements. Some of them scampered in disarray and are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds through River Orashe in Omoku.

“The troops however, arrested seven others including two ladies while they were trying to escape during the encounter. It is believed that the main kingpin, Igwedibia Johnson, (“Don Waney”), was not at the location during the encounter as concerted efforts are on by security agencies to track, arrest and bring him to justice,” Mr. Illiyasu said.

The official said items recovered from the hidelout were: 10 human skulls, various human bones, two AK-47 Rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun GPMG, 18 AK-47 Rifle Magazines, four pairs of military camouflage, five camouflage T-Shirts, three Fabrique Nationale, FN, Rifle magazines, 39 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition and one round of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

Others were two bags weighing about 25kg containing substances believed to Cannabis, Marijuana, three ICOM Hand-held Radios and two MAG ONE hand-held radios.

The statement noted that the Nigerian Army commended the people of Omoku for the timely information leading to the operation.