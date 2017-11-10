Akwa Ibom Commissioner is dead

Eno Ikpe
Eno Ikpe, the late Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry [Photo: Akwa Ibom State Government]

The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the death of a member of the State Executive Council.

The deceased is Eno Ikpe, the Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry.

Mrs. Ikpe, a professor, died on November 8 after a protracted illness, the Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Udoh, said in a statement issued on Friday.

She was from Etinan Local Government Area.

The State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has directed that the Nigerian flag be flown at half-mast in the state to show respect for the departed commissioner, the statement said.

The government described the late commissioner as “an excellent mixer” and a recipient of various academic awards.

“Our hearts go out to her immediate family and loved ones; and we ask God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” the government said.

