Suspected bank robbers arrested in Uyo

The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested three men suspected to be behind a number of bank robberies in the state.

The state, especially its capital city, Uyo, has witnessed a series bank robberies of late.

The police commissioner in the state, Zubairu Muazu, who paraded the three suspects before journalists in Uyo on Tuesday, said that they were arrested at Eket town, in Eket local government area of the state, on November 3 after robbing a bank customer of N1 million.

The victim, Nkereuwem Akpan, was said to have just withdrawn the money from a First Bank branch in Eket, when the robbers trailed and attacked him at a local eatery, Food Affairs, opposite the bank.

The arrest was effected through sustained monitoring of the suspects’ movement, the police commissioner said.

The police gave the names of the suspects as Hycent Bright, said to be their gang leader, Medford John and John Chibueze.

Apart from the gang leader, who is said to be based in Eket, the other two, the police said, usually travelled from the neighbouring Rivers State to carry out operations in the state.

The police said they recovered a Toyota Avalon car, with the registration number NCH 28 ST, N521, 300, one Techno phone, and several ATM cards from the suspects.

The commissioner, in addition, said that the police anti-kidnapping team in the state on Tuesday arrested four kidnappers at Etim Ekpo Local Government Area.

“Public trust and confidence in the police has improved tremendously. The large flow of information from members of the public is unprecedented. We have established more platforms where the police and members of the public interface regularly”, the police commissioner said.