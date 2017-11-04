NDDC inaugurates N6.2 billion road projects in Delta

Related News

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Friday inaugurated road projects worth over N6.2 billion in Delta State.

The NDDC’s Managing Director, Nsima Ekere, led top management officials to inaugurate the projects, located in three local government areas.

The benefitting local government areas are: Warri North, Sapele and Ughelli North.

Mr. Ekere, who spoke at Ireto community in Sapele, where a 3.1 kilometre road was constructed at the cost of N482million, said NDDC had justified its establishment.

“We went to Olero creek to open the roads and what I saw there justified the federal government’s intervention in establishing the commission,” Mr. Ekere said.

“Residents said this is their first time of seeing a car in their community.

“Many of them have never come out of the creek and I could see the joy on their faces.

“That is the same kind of joy I am seeing on your faces.

“It shows that you appreciate the current board and management of the NDDC for intervening in the affairs that affects you directly.

“Before our intervention, this community was totally impassable and I am sure that this would boost the economic activities of the people living along the stretch of the road.’’

The NDDC boss commended the people for the cooperation given to the contractor to complete the 3.1 kilometres road rehabilitation project in record time.

He said that the project was awarded on November 29, 2016, at the cost of N482 million.

Mr. Ekere urged the community to continue to support the government and the commission.

Thomas Akpodiete, who spoke on behalf of the Ireto community, thanked the NDDC for completing the project.

He, however, appealed for the construction of drains on both sides of the road.

A copy of the projects brief, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), showed that three roads were completed in Warri North at a total cost of N5.4 billion.

They roads are- the 2.52 kilometres Tebu-Gbokoda in Olero creek community; 2.125 kilometres Tebu-Gbokoda-Udo and the 2.95 kilometres Udo-Ajamita.

All the three roads have drainages, while the contracts were awarded in December 2014, to different contractors.

Also inaugurated was the reconstructed Uloho Avenue Road, in Ughelli North, which gulped N312.7 million.

(NAN)