A/Ibom Assembly confirms commissioner nominees

The Akwa Ibom House of Assembly at plenary on Friday confirmed two nominees for the position of commissioners in the state executive council.

Those confirmed were Ibanga Akpabio from Essien Udim Local Government Area and Victor Bassey, a professor, from Oruk Anam Local Government Area.

The House also ratified the appointment of Umana Sam Umana as Chairman, State Secondary Education Board.

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of the report of House Committee on Judiciary, Justice, Human Rights and Public Petitions.

The Chairman of the committee, Aniefiok Akpan, said that the committee cleared the nominees having found that there was no petition or adverse report against them.

He said the nominees had met the constitutional requirements for appointment as commissioners as outlined in sections 106 and 107 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The committee chairman urged the House to confirm their appointment.

The Speaker of the House, Onofiok Luke, said the nominees’ had the needed credentials to occupy the office.

He urged them to work diligently and add value to the executive council to improve on the wellbeing of Akwa Ibom people.

(NAN)