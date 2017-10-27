Akwa Ibom police relocate anti-kidnapping squad to kidnappers’ stronghold

Related News

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the special anti-kidnapping squad in the state to relocate from the state police headquarters to Etim Ekpo Local Government Area in the state.

The police headquarters is in Ikot Akpan Abia, near Uyo. It is located about 45 minutes’ drive from Etim Ekpo.

The state police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the commissioner gave the order in response to the abduction of the wife of a traditional ruler in the area.

Naomi Jumbo, the wife of the clan head of Obong, was abducted on Sunday by some hoodlums while she was driving to the palace at Ibio Edem Urua village.

The police chief visited the clan head in his palace where he got first-hand information about the incident and ordered the deployment of a team of detectives to the area, the police spokesperson said.

There has been an upsurge in cultism and kidnapping in Etim Ekpo and other neighbouring areas like Essien Udim and Ukanafun for more than a year.

The relocation of the squad, the police said, is to help check the rising incidents of crime in the area.