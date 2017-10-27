Akwa Ibom police relocate anti-kidnapping squad to kidnappers’ stronghold

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the special anti-kidnapping squad in the state to relocate from the state police headquarters to Etim Ekpo Local Government Area in the state.

The police headquarters is in Ikot Akpan Abia, near Uyo. It is located about 45 minutes’ drive from Etim Ekpo.

The state police spokesperson, Bala Elkana, in a statement issued on Thursday, said the commissioner gave the order in response to the abduction of the wife of a traditional ruler in the area.

Naomi Jumbo, the wife of the clan head of Obong, was abducted on Sunday by some hoodlums while she was driving to the palace at Ibio Edem Urua village.

The police chief visited the clan head in his palace where he got first-hand information about the incident and ordered the deployment of a team of detectives to the area, the police spokesperson said.

There has been an upsurge in cultism and kidnapping in Etim Ekpo and other neighbouring areas like Essien Udim and Ukanafun for more than a year.

The relocation of the squad, the police said, is to help check the rising incidents of crime in the area.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.