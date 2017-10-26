Gov. Okowa launches lottery to ‘re-distribute income’

Related News

In an unusual move, the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has launched a lottery scheme which he says would help to “empower” the indigenes of the state.

Mr. Okowa, who inaugurated the scheme on Thursday in Asaba, said that it has been approved by the Delta State Assembly.

“It is our strong hope that the Delta State lottery will be a game changer in the lives of our people”, a statement from the Government House Press quoted the governor as saying.

“We hope it will redistribute income to our people because the high point of this lottery game is the job creation aspect. More Deltans should be employed through this process,” the governor said.

“We are hopeful that most of the agents will help their families through the lottery.”

“We are sure that there will be a lot of winning, not less than 50 per cent of stake will be spent on winning while the state share from the other 50 per cent would be plugged into charity, especially to assist vulnerable people”, Mr. Okowa said.

One Princess Nzemeke is said to have won the first draw for the lottery.

Delta is one of the oil-rich states within Nigeria’s south-south region.

Many Nigerian states have been hard hit by a harsh economic downturn occassioned by a recession the nation just emerged from.