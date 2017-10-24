Bayelsa residents grieve over submerged communities

Bayelsa on Nigerian map
Bayelsa on Nigerian map

Residents of some coastal settlements in Bayelsa on Tuesday expressed their grief over the devastation caused by the overflow of River Nun, a tributary of River Niger, in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the flood submerged some settlements along the bank of the river.

NAN also reports that residents of Tombia community in Ekpetiama kingdom and Okordia-Zarama appear to be worst-hit, as vast sections of the two neighbourhoods have remained inundated since September 27.

Some of the residents told NAN that they lost property such as houses, farmlands and fishing equipment to the disaster.

Peter Otobotekere, the President of the Ekpetiama Youth Association, who said that the community had been experiencing perennial flooding for a long time, appealed to government to come to the aid of the residents.

He said that the residents had solicited the intervention of the government on several occasions but to no avail.

Mr. Otobotekere urged the government to intervene and save the community from imminent destruction.

“We have been experiencing perennial flash floods for a very long time.

“Following warnings of impending floods by the federal government due to weather predictions for 2017, we expected that the state government should have done something to mitigate it.

“It is usual for water levels to rise at this time of the year, which often helps our fishing vocation.

“But the water level has reached a crisis point and sadly, there are no contingency plans for those of us who are vulnerable to flooding,’’ he said.

An environmentalist, Alagoa Morris, also urged the state government to act on flood disaster warnings.

He underscored the need for the government to improve on its flood preparedness to mitigate the effect of flooding.

“There have been danger signs, as many communities near the Bayelsa flank of the East-West Road were already receiving excess water from the overflow of River Nun,’’ he said.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.