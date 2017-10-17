Rivers govt announces conclusion of discussion with Real Madrid Foundation for football academy

Related News

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday met with the leadership of the Real Madrid Foundation as part of the requirements to establish a Real Madrid affiliated football academy in the state.

Officials of the Real Madrid Foundation were led by the Managing Director, Julio Gonzalez, and International Area Manager, Rosa Gimenez.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Sports, Boma Iyaye, was also present at the meeting.

The meeting which held behind closed doors at the Real Madrid Foundation Office at the Santiago Bernabéu witnessed both parties concluding discussions on the areas of partnership.

In an interview after the meeting, Governor Wike said that the deliberation went on satisfactorily, noting that the partnership has reached its highpoint.

The governor said that the academy will help the state harness the opportunities inherent in football as it wiĺl empower the upcoming generation.

He said: “This is the concluding part of the process of establishing a Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State. It is our dream to empower our youths through football.

“Today, you know that football is big business and one of the ways to improve the economy.

“This meeting is the height of our deliberation to get the academy started. We are happy that this has gone on satisfactorily. Rivers youth will reap the benefits of the academy.”

L-R: Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Managing Director of Real Madrid Foundation , Julio Gonzalez and International Area Manager of Real Madrid Foundation , Rosa Roncal Gimenez after a meeting between Real Madrid Foundation and Rivers State Government on the setting up of a Real Madrid Academy in Rivers State on Tuesday.

The highpoint of the meeting was the presentation of a special Real Madrid jersey branded “N.E.W” to the Rivers State Governor by the Managing Director of Real Madrid Foundation, Julio Gonzalez.

The International Area Manager of Real Madrid Foundation, Rosa Gimenez, lauded the governor for the initiative to set up a Real Madrid academy in Rivers State.

Mr. Wike will meet with the Real Madrid President later on Tuesday evening.