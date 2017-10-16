Edo Assembly approves loan to purchase 75 buses

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Photo credit: YouTube]
The Edo House of Assembly on Monday approved a request by the executive to obtain a loan to purchase 75 buses for the state owned transport service.

The approval followed a letter sent to the house by Governor Godwin Obaseki requesting for approval to access a loan from the Bank of Infrastructure to purchase 75 buses for the state owned Transport Company.

Moving the motion for the approval of the governor’s request, the Majority Leader, Roland Osoro, member representing Orihonmwon South, said the loan would enable the governor execute the state transport masterplan.

Sunday Aghedo, member representing Ovia South West, seconded the motion.

The house unanimously adopted the resolution.

The speaker, Adjoto Kabiru directed that clean copies of the house resolution be sent to the governor for immediate action.

The house also confirmed Christian Ofeimu as the Auditor-General of Local Government

(NAN)

