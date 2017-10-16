Akwa Ibom, Cross River Houses of Assembly to hold joint sitting

Related News

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly is set to celebrate its silver jubilee.

The state was created from the then Cross River State on September 23, 1987, by the military administration of Ibrahim Babangida and was governed for four years by different military administrators.

The first Assembly was inaugurated on January 20, 1992, by the first elected governor of the state, Akpan Isemin.

The present Assembly, headed by Onofiok Luke, is the 6th so far.

To mark the celebration, the Assembly plans to hold a joint-sitting on Thursday with the Cross River State House of Assembly.

The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom Assembly, Mr. Luke, and his Cross River counterpart, John Lebo, are expected to co-chair the proceedings.

“The joint-sitting of the House will be a significant reminder of the historical ties which the two states are proud to share,” the Deputy Leader of the House, Ime Okon, said on Monday while briefing the press on the activities for the week-long celebration.

Mr. Okon is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, as well as the Chairman of the Publicity Sub-committee of anniversary planning committee.

He said the House will use the opportunity to present its mid-term report to the public and also launch the Akwa Ibom Legislative Internship Programme.

The lawmakers will, still on Thursday, participate in a public lecture on the role of the legislature in development of the state in the past 25 years.

A former senator, Effiong Bob, will be the guest lecturer. Mr. Bob previously served as a deputy speaker in the Akwa Ibom Assembly.

Governor Udom Emmanuel and his predecessor, Godswill Akpabio, who is the Senate Minority Leader, are expected to participate in the celebration.

Mr. Okon said the legislature, from the past to the current assembly, has “played a pivotal role” in the development of the state.

“As the clearing house of government, this honourable house since inception has, for instance, seen to the successful hatching of every single development agenda of successive governments,” he said.

“One interesting feature worthy of note is that each successive assembly has always appreciated the need to collaborate and synergise with the executive in the interest of the people and for the accelerated development of the state, while jealously guarding the independence and the constitutional oversight role of the legislature.

“They believe, and rightly so, that no meaningful achievements can be made in an atmosphere of antagonism and rancor.

“From the foundation building efforts of Obong Victor Attah to the Uncommon Transformation wave of the Chief Godswill Akpabio administration and to the ongoing Sustainable Development exploits of Mr. Udom Emmanuel, the state legislature has built a record of inspiring, fecund, and focused leadership in our great state,” Mr. Okon said.

More than 170 persons, Mr. Okon said, have served as lawmakers in the Assembly since its inception, while Mr. Luke is the 11th speaker so far.