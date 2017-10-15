Three weeks after kidnap, minister’s brother freed

Related News

Andy Ehanire, the abducted brother of the Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire, has regained freedom from the hands of his abductors.

The Edo police spokesperson, Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the release of Mr. Ehanire on Sunday, said the feat followed concerted efforts by police operatives.

Mr. Nkombe explained that constant change in locations delayed the quick release of Mr. Ehanire.

He explained that “each time we have them on radar, they will change location but we were working on them and finally he was released yesterday (Saturday) at about 22:30hrs.”

The spokesperson was however silent on whether any ransom was paid to the abductors before the release.

He also disclosed that the kidnapped musician, Osayomore Joseph, was yet to be released by his captors.

He explained that the command had deployed tactical teams with necessary technical strategies to ensure the release of the musician, stressing that the abductors had already established contact with the victim’s family.

Mr. Ehanire, the Chief Executive Officer of Ogba Zoo and Nature Park in Benin, was said to have been released at an undisclosed location in Warri, Delta State.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ehanire had since reunited with members of his family.

He was abducted on September 24 at his place of work, while the three police men who were there were shot dead.

(NAN)