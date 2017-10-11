Monkeypox: Seven patients recover fully in Bayelsa

Related News

Seven out of the 13 monkey pox patients on admission at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri in Bayelsa have fully recovered, the state Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has said.

The commissioner said in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa that the seven patients had been discharged from the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the contagious disease broke out three weeks ago in Agbura area of Yenagoa following reports that a family manifested symptoms of monkey pox after eating monkey meat.

He said the six other patients under medical surveillance at the teaching hospital were responding positively to treatment.

“The government has been able to successfully contain the spread of the disease as no new case has been reported in the last few days.

“With the way and manner government deployed its machinery and with the team of dedicated health and medical personnel, monkey pox will soon be fully kicked out of Bayelsa state,” he added.

Mr. Iworiso-Markson commended the state Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, for their efforts in containing the disease.

The commissioner also appreciated people in the state for taking preventive measures against further spread of the disease and urged them to maintain healthy lifestyle, environmental and personal hygiene.

According to him, feedback received from various channels in the state indicates that public enlightenment campaign, especially in local languages, have succeeded in alerting people to avoid actions that would further spread the disease.

The NCDC has since reported the spread of the disease to six other states saying a total of 31 suspects cases have been identified there. There has been no reported deaths from the disease.

(NAN)