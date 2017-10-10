Wike vows justice against killers of 10 people in Rivers

Related News

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has vowed that those responsible for Monday’s gruesome killing in the state would be brought to justice.

Armed persons stormed Ngbuoshimini community in Obio/Apkor Local Government Area of the state in the early hours, killing 10 people.

The police said the motive for the killing was not known.

“This is most unfortunate,” Mr. Wike was quoted by his media aide, Simeon Nwakaudu, as saying on Tuesday when he led members of the State Security Council on a visit to the affected community.

Mr. Nwakaudu issued a statement Tuesday on the incident.

“Those involved in this dastardly act will not go scot-free. The security agencies have been empowered to go after them.

“Everybody should remain calm as we are taking measures to ensure that our people are protected from such ugly attacks,” Mr. Wike said.

The governor said that the initial security report indicated that the killing was cult-related.

He promised that the state government was going to assist the victims’ families, as well as build a police station and a police quarter in the community to check the activities of criminals.

He appealed for public support for security agencies.

“We require the support of the public. The security agencies have given us the assurances that they will do their best.

“For some time, we have had relative peace before this unfortunate incident.

“We will not leave any stone unturned. We will fight the cultists to the point that they will know that Rivers State is not a safe haven for them,” Mr. Wike said.