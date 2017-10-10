Again robbers attack bank customers in Uyo, cart away money

Related News

Armed robbers on Tuesday attacked a pick-up truck in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and carted away an undisclosed sum of money.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. near the ring road along Abak Road.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bala Elkana, who confirmed the attack to PREMIUM TIMES, said the victims were on their way back from the bank after withdrawing money.

“They were robbed by persons who must have had information about their withdrawal of money,” said Mr. Elkana, a deputy superintendent of police.

No life was lost, the police said.

Photos of the incident, circulated on social media, show a man with a blood-stained shirt sitting in the back of a police truck.

But the police spokesperson said nobody sustained any injury and, therefore, the photos should be ignored.

“Don’t trust those photographs,” he said. “People are capable of manufacturing anything.”

This is the third time armed robbers have struck in the heart of Uyo in broad daylight in less than two months.

The three incidents followed a similar pattern where victims are attacked as soon as they drive out of the bank after withdrawing money.