Monkeypox: Bayelsa doctor, two others fully recovered, others getting better – Official

The Bayelsa State government says some persons in the state infected with the deadly Monkeypox virus have started showing signs of recovery.

Twelves persons were quarantined in the state after the first case of suspected monkeypox infection was reported a few days ago. The virus later spread to the neighbouring state of Rivers.

The Commissioner for Information in Bayelsa, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, in a statement issued on Sunday, said that the infected persons who were quarantined at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, NDUTH, Okolobiri, were showing signs of recovery.

Mr. Iworiso-Markson didn’t provide details on the recovery, but said that “two of the index cases and the medical doctor affected by the disease have since fully recovered and discharged.”

He said the state government has stepped up public enlightenment on the viral infection and has been able to curb its spread within the state.

“Let me make it clear that we are on top of the situation,” Mr. Iworiso-Markson said.

“However, it is important for people to take note of the fact that prevention is better than cure.

“Hence, they are required to always wash their hands, avoid monkeys, bush meats, and dead animals as well as be on the lookout for symptoms which often manifests as various stages of rash and an intense weakness of the body, severe pains, among other things,” he said.

Akwa Ibom, another state within the South-south region of Nigeria, announced on Sunday that it has recorded a single case of the infection.

The state said it was investigating two other cases suspected to be Monkeypox.

After the first report of the suspected cases in Bayelsa, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, and the Executive Director of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, called on Nigerians to remain calm while the government was taking steps to manage the disease and prevent its further spread.

Samples from suspected victims in Bayelsa and Rivers have been sent to the World Health Organisation, WHO, laboratory in Dakar, Senegal for confirmation.